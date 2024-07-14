Duality Advisers LP Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.2 %

BAP opened at $171.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

