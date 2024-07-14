Duality Advisers LP Has $535,000 Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,140,000 after purchasing an additional 173,023 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.