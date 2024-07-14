Duality Advisers LP Has $595,000 Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co grew its position in Terex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

