Duality Advisers LP Invests $341,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.27 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.