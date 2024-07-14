Duality Advisers LP Invests $489,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $492.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.80 and its 200-day moving average is $433.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $502.00.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.