Duality Advisers LP Makes New $303,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.