Duality Advisers LP Makes New $454,000 Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 22.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

