Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $20,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,849,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000.

Brinker International stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

