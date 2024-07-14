Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

View Our Latest Report on Hayward

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $571,712.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 171,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,278 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.