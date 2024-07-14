Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 123,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

CMCSA opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

