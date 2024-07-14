Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

