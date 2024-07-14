Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 1,101 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $343.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.55. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

