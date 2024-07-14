Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 2,922 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

