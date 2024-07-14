Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $252.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.