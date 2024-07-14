Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in APA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in APA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.97 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

