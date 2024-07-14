Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,041 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,325,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,143 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $80,695.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,276,940. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

LEVI opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.