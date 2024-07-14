Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,245 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

