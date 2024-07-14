Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,927 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

