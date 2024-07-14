Duality Advisers LP Takes $332,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 378,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 25,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.7% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $200.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

