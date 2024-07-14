Duality Advisers LP Takes $570,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in JOYY by 59.3% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 176,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in JOYY by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in JOYY by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of YY opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.25. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.36 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.