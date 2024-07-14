Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

