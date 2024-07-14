Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.