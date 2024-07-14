DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

