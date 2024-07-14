DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 908,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DXPE opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

