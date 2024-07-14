Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 3.1 %

DYNT stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $876,681.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

