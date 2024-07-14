Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.65 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

