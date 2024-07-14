Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 7,957 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EBMT. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.