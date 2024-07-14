Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Emera Price Performance
Emera stock opened at C$46.45 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.79. The company has a market cap of C$13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMA
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.