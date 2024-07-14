Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock opened at C$46.45 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.79. The company has a market cap of C$13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

