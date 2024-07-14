Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 2,495 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

