Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 935 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

