Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fortive by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 188,415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Fortive Stock Up 0.9 %

FTV opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

