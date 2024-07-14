Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $116.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

