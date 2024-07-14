Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

