Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

