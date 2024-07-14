Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,208 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $611,940.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.