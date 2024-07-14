Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 13,294 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 517,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,156 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 208.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 112,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.