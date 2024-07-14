Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,512 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

