Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,781 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

ALL stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

