Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.76 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

