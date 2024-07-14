Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.