Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,993,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $256.05. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

