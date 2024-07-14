Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

