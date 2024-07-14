Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

