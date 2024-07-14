Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. American Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $400.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $402.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

