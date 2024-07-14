Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.