Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 375.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $758.49 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $746.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

