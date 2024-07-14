Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

