Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $5.97 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of V stock opened at $265.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
