Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $597,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

USB stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

