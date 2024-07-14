Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $639,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJT. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

